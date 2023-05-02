Central Garden & Pet (CENT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.71. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.58.

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,838 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

