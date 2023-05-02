Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Short Interest Down 10.3% in April

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,800 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $30,056.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 789,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,881.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $192,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

NASDAQ:CNTA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. 107,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,596. The stock has a market cap of $431.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.80. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $9.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 11.42 and a quick ratio of 11.42.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.