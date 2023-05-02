Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Shares Gap Up to $56.87

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.87, but opened at $64.80. Centerspace shares last traded at $59.50, with a volume of 20,614 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Centerspace Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $863.81 million, a PE ratio of -41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -214.71%.

In other news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.51 per share, with a total value of $52,510.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,565.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 165,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

