Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average on Insider Selling

Shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and traded as high as $18.84. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 45,385 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 22,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $427,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,149,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,868,130.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 86,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,049 over the last three months.

Get Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEN. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 222,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 90,252 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 40,092 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5,637.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 28,922 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.