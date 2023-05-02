Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average on Insider Selling

Shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and traded as high as $18.84. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 45,385 shares trading hands.
Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 22,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $427,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,149,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,868,130.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 86,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,049 over the last three months.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEN. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 222,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 90,252 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 40,092 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5,637.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 28,922 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.
