Cenovus Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 35,553 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 329% compared to the average daily volume of 8,284 call options.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,139,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,176,000 after buying an additional 153,569 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 205,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $908,000. Institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE:CVE traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.46. 11,951,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,758,108. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.23.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

