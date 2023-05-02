Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CEGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Celanese by 588.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Celanese by 50.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $104.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Celanese has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $161.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

