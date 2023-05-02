CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,880,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 6,870,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

CBRE stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.97. 340,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,954. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.44. CBRE Group has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,832,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

