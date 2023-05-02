CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC decreased its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,008 shares during the quarter. CBIZ accounts for approximately 2.6% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 1.40% of CBIZ worth $33,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CBIZ by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in CBIZ by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $2,414,213.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,035,143.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $2,414,213.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,035,143.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $80,067.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,508,593.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,125 shares of company stock worth $3,474,726. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBZ stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.92. 28,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $53.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.75.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $454.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

