Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Short Interest Down 8.6% in April

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of Catalent stock remained flat at $50.12 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,513,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,188. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Catalent has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $115.33.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Catalent from $78.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Catalent from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.