Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of -0.14. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $51.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cassava Sciences from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cassava Sciences

Institutional Trading of Cassava Sciences

In related news, Director Richard Barry acquired 11,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $302,193.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,528.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $9,749,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,144,000 after purchasing an additional 77,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,109,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,235,000 after purchasing an additional 62,151 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.