Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Short Interest Update

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 168,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CASS traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.59. 38,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,978. The firm has a market cap of $487.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.69. Cass Information Systems has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $51.48.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.98 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 47.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Cass Information Systems

In related news, CEO Martin H. Resch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,432. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martin H. Resch acquired 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $42,162.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at $619,601.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin H. Resch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,516 shares of company stock valued at $90,865. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $612,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

