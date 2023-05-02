Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$130.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$185.00 price target (down previously from C$195.00) on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$149.91.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CJT traded up C$0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$106.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,544. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$100.00 and a 1-year high of C$156.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$110.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C($1.12). Cargojet had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of C$267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 5.253775 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

