Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Cut to C$146.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank to C$146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Cargojet from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Cargojet Stock Performance

CGJTF stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.46. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 912. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.04. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $74.46 and a 1-year high of $122.28.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet, Inc engages in the provision of time-sensitive premium overnight air cargo services. The firm is also involved in providing dedicated aircraft to customers on an ad hoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA, and other select international destinations. The company was founded by Ajay K.

