Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Short Interest Update

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CARA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

CARA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,474. The company has a market capitalization of $228.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.88. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 9,405 shares of company stock valued at $75,055 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $7,105,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1,009.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 670,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 610,395 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 9,107.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 277,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 274,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 16.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after acquiring an additional 273,947 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 49.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 260,841 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

