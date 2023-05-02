CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director Acquires $66,850.00 in Stock

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) Director William Tilden Delay acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CapStar Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.96. 69,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,766. The company has a market cap of $279.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.84. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $22.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 455.4% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 293,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 240,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 78.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 112,796 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 56.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 153,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 55,197 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 43,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

