Capral Limited (ASX:CAA) Insider Anthony (Tony) Dragicevich Purchases 3,338 Shares

Capral Limited (ASX:CAA – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Dragicevich acquired 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$8.42 ($5.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,115.97 ($18,619.85).

Anthony (Tony) Dragicevich also recently made the following trade(s):

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26.

About Capral

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is an increase from Capral’s previous Final dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Capral’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

Capral Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of fabricated and semi-fabricated aluminum related products in Australia. The company offers architectural and building solution, including framing systems, windows, doors, thermal breaks, curtain walls, sunshades and louvres, showers, wardrobes, security windows and doors, home improvement systems, and hardware and safety products for commercial, architectural, residential, cladding, drain solution, trickle vent, bushfire, home renovation, solar rail, facade solution, and cyclonic solution applications.

