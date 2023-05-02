Capital Insight Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Polaris by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Polaris by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Polaris Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.01. The stock had a trading volume of 227,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,796. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Featured Stories

