Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Price Performance

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.78. 17,109,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,394,416. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $218.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

