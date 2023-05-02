Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

SCHA stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 414,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,908. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.