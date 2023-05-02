Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 19.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 50.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.72) to GBX 4,890 ($61.09) in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.97) to GBX 4,500 ($56.22) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.22) to GBX 4,200 ($52.47) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.48) to GBX 2,750 ($34.36) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,022.22.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $183.84. 265,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $201.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.50 and a 200 day moving average of $178.02.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.16%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

