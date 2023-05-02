Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 384 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,892,000 after acquiring an additional 225,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $834,890,000 after acquiring an additional 179,044 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 225.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after buying an additional 129,550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14,221.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 124,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,144,000 after buying an additional 123,871 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,718,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,640,000 after buying an additional 105,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.73. The stock had a trading volume of 74,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,549. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total value of $5,389,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,267.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,803 shares of company stock valued at $11,680,600 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

