Capital Insight Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,159,000 after buying an additional 420,731 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,708,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,253,000 after buying an additional 50,544 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,367,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,016,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,314,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,390,000 after buying an additional 241,692 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,555,000 after buying an additional 1,517,876 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.55.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.35. 627,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $115.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

