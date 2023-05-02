Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,662,000 after buying an additional 45,601 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,779,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moody’s Stock Down 2.5 %

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s stock traded down $7.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.48. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.78. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

