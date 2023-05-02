Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.58.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,361,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,400 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.97. 5,033,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,860,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

