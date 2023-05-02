CanniMed Therapeutics (TSE:CMED) Trading Down 5.3%

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CMED – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$27.00 and last traded at C$27.00. Approximately 52,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 387,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.50.
CanniMed Therapeutics Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$27.00.
About CanniMed Therapeutics
CanniMed Therapeutics Inc operates as a plant biopharmaceutical company that specializes in medical cannabis. The company cultivates and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products in dried herbal and oil forms for Canadian patients. It also offers herbal cannabis and cannabis oil; and vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills.
See Also
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for CanniMed Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanniMed Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.