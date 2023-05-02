CannabisCoin Market Cap Achieves $498,378.05 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $498,378.05 and approximately $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,063.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00314534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012895 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.32 or 0.00550239 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00068000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.10 or 0.00424675 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001092 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

