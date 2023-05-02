Canandaigua National Corp Sells 496 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CARR shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

Carrier Global Price Performance

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.47. The company had a trading volume of 958,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,561. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.