Canandaigua National Corp Sells 450 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,179 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,449,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.