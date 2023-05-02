Canandaigua National Corp Sells 10,788 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,788 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,315 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,784,000 after buying an additional 3,470,726 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1,713.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,096,000 after buying an additional 2,747,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after buying an additional 2,581,583 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,435,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,184,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

