Canandaigua National Corp Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,157 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,815,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in AbbVie by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,322,000 after acquiring an additional 804,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,397. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.12. The firm has a market cap of $268.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

