Canandaigua National Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19,918.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 658,489 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 168.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after acquiring an additional 612,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,665.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 331,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,474,000 after acquiring an additional 312,961 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.82.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar Price Performance

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $5.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.42. The stock had a trading volume of 860,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,999. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

