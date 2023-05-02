Canandaigua National Corp Has $2.77 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,092,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,771,000 after purchasing an additional 398,618 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,448,000 after purchasing an additional 353,525 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,705,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,318. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $153.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

