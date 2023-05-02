Canandaigua National Corp Cuts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.00. 285,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,821. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.51 and its 200-day moving average is $211.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.54.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

