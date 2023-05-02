Canandaigua National Corp Buys 1,258 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $73.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,893. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.05.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.74%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

