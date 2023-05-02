Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Increased to C$200.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$196.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

CTC.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$196.00 target price (up from C$181.00) on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$204.88.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Canadian Tire stock traded down C$1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$176.53. The stock had a trading volume of 110,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,276. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$139.24 and a 52-week high of C$185.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$173.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$160.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Company Profile

In related news, Director Steve Frazier purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$126.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,328.03. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Read More

