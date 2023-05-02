Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$92.47.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.00, for a total value of C$400,010.00. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$81.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$58.75 and a 1-year high of C$87.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.46 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 25.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.476386 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.