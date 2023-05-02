Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GOOS. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

NYSE:GOOS opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $24.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $424.81 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 23.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 18.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Featured Stories

