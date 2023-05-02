Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 210 ($2.62) price target on the oil production company’s stock.

LON GKP opened at GBX 135.80 ($1.70) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £293.67 million, a P/E ratio of 163.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.39. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1 year low of GBX 126 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 321 ($4.01). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 172.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 192.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,698.80%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

