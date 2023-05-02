Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Avation (LON:AVAP) Price Target to GBX 250

Avation (LON:AVAP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 255 ($3.19) to GBX 250 ($3.12) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avation Stock Up 1.3 %

Avation stock opened at GBX 116 ($1.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.25. Avation has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60.66 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 143.49 ($1.79). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avation

In other Avation news, insider Roderick Douglas Mahoney sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.61), for a total value of £178,020 ($222,413.79). 20.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avation

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 14 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 23 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned and managed a fleet of 39 aircraft.

