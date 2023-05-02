Callon Petroleum (CPE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $704.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Callon Petroleum to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

