Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.85

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.85 and last traded at C$3.92, with a volume of 77870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calfrac Well Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.40.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of C$315.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.94.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$447.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$461.25 million. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 1.385906 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

