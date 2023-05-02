CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Short Interest Update

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 822,500 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 877,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CalAmp Stock Performance

CalAmp stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.28. 62,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.01. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $7.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CalAmp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CalAmp by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CalAmp by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CalAmp by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CalAmp Company Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAMP. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on CalAmp from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on CalAmp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

