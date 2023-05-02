Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in April

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,300 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 855,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,951.5 days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

BVRDF remained flat at $27.96 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $29.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bureau Veritas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

