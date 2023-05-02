Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Cut to $94.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.25.

NYSE BC opened at $86.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.19. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $93.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

