Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at National Bankshares

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 103.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BBU traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,457. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.39). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.