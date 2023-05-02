Brokerages Set The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) PT at $253.83

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $231.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.00. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $283.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

