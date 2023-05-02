Brokerages Set Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT at $272.36

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Price Performance

PCTY stock opened at $195.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.30. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,186.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,186.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,324,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter worth $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Paylocity by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.