Brokerages Set Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Price Target at $494.79

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $494.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.1 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $469.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.68. The company has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

