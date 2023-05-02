Brokerages Set Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Price Target at $494.79

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $494.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $469.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.68. The company has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

