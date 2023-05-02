Brokerages Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) PT at C$82.36

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$82.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cogeco Communications

In other news, Director Louis Audet sold 40,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.39, for a total value of C$2,642,825.03. Company insiders own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$65.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$60.00 and a 52 week high of C$107.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.11 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$736.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 9.1426612 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.14%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.