Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Trading 5.3% Higher

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $152.19 and last traded at $151.85. 119,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 547,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.50. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,755,342,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.